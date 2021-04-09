Soggy Saturday with some Sunday sun

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Friday evening will remain dry but cloudy for most of the area. A bit of clearing is expected in areas south of I-80. Saturday looks to be a windy,

wet and raw day with occasional showers of moderate rain and highs only in the 50s, with winds gusting to around 30 mph keeping it feeling more like

the 40s. Rainfall could amount to 1 to 2 inches across the QCA so make sure your gutters and downspouts are cleared and your sump pump is working well. Looking ahead, there could be some rain leftover early Sunday morning but into Sunday afternoon it will be the pick

day of the weekend with sun coming back and highs in the 60s. Into the next week we’ll see some slight rain chances for Monday and highs will range

from the upper 50s to low 60s.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW: 45°. WIND: BCMG. N - 5

SATURDAY: CLOUDY AND COOLER WITH OCCASIONAL SHOWERS AND BRISK WINDS. HIGH: 54°. WIND: N/NE 10-20/30

SUNDAY: SHOWERS POSSIBLE EARLY. INCREASING AFTERNOON SUN. HIGH: 62°.

