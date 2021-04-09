Advertisement

Showers this morning/soggy Saturday

Trending drier and cooler next week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Drizzle and lights showers will roll through the area this morning before a window of dry time arrives this afternoon.  This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s.  A few changes have been made to Saturday’s forecast as rain chances have increased and temps have been lowered to the mid 50s.   Rain will start up again Saturday morning and continue most of the afternoon.  Another half inch of rain looks likely.  Rain moves out by Sunday morning and sunshine will return by afternoon allowing highs to reach the mid 60s.  We are trending drier next week, but there is no significant warm up with highs in the 50s and 60s each day.

TODAY: Showers this morning.  High: 61º.  Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers develop. Low: 46°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain.  High: 55º.

