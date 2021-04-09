The Importance of Receiving

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Coach Ru comes back to PSL to discuss giving and receiving. We all know that it is important to give generously. But often we don’t realize that it is just as important to know how to receive. Women, in particular, tend to be serial givers and are simply not as comfortable with sitting back and receiving.

Watch the segment to learn why it is important to receive---it creates harmony & balance (with all that giving you do on a daily basis) and learning to receive well is like a gift to yourself. Get yourself aligned with the idea that you are worthy of the generosity of time, energy, and treasure offered by others.

Notice what people do for you (even if it is just a smile or a door being opened for you)

Thank them and pay it forward

Accept compliments (don’t deflect or minimize it). Let it soak in and realize you are worthy of a compliment.

Start a Gratitude Journal

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities.

Website / CALL: (833) 488-9355

