The most premiere development in all of the Quad Cities will very soon be completed. Learn all the lavish details about The Summit of Bettendorf during this PSL segment featuring a Zoom interview with Janet Simpson, Vice President of Campus Operations with The Summit of Bettendorf, including an update on the progress of construction. The scheduled construction finish date/official open is Summer of 2021.

The Summit of Bettendorf was a guest on PSL to provide the latest news surrounding the ongoing construction of the development. She went on to explain the mission behind and the upcoming services available to residents ages 55+ at the soon-to-be-open Wellspire community.

The Summit of Bettendorf is located southwest of the roundabout at 53rd Street and Middle Road which will offer second-to-none amenities with a focus on health and well-being. With 13+ floor plans, multiple dining venues, a rooftop bar, state-of-the-art virtual golf, winding walking paths, engaging outdoor spaces, and a fitness pavilion with a full-time wellness team, you can choose the lifestyle that’s right for you!

Our community will be home to people 55 and older, but as you well know, age is just a number. Here are some specifics:

The Summit of Bettendorf will offer Independent Living, Assisted Living, Assisted Living Memory Support, Short-Term Rehabilitation, and Long-Term Healthcare.

You’ll be able to lease your apartment or select a legacy option. To determine the choice that will work best for you, email the For More Information form, or call (see below) to discuss your options.

The new community will offer health and wellness programming to help residents enhance their well-being.

The Summit of Bettendorf / Office: 5515 Utica Ridge / Bettendorf, IA / (563) 200-2484 / Email Link

