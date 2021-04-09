Advertisement

Window Safety

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Windows not only give us a way to view the beautiful outdoors while comfortably inside, they are part of the safety components of our home’s exterior. Nicolle Picray of Pella Corporation joins PSL to elaborate on the importance of making sure your home’s windows are safe. When it comes to window comfort, style, and efficiency, Pella can deliver on all counts.

Things mentioned include:

  • Screens---great for keeping pests out, but dangerous for kids if you’re worried about them falling.
  • Climate considerations: know that your windows have been manufactured meet or exceed industry standard when it comes to extreme weather. Fiberglass can withstand weather conditions better than other materials.

If residents want new ideas when it comes to design and/or safety with windows, visit a Pella Windows showroom or the website to explore options.

Pella Windows

Comfort, style or efficiency? Why not all three? With the Pella® LifeStyle Series, you get windows that offer the...

Posted by Pella Windows and Doors on Friday, April 2, 2021

