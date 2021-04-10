A Soggy Saturday Ahead

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- A potent storm system will mark the start of the weekend. Look for periods of moderate to heavy rain across the region for your Saturday, with a few storms possible. Clouds and precipitation will keep temperatures confined to the 50′s. Occasional showers continue overnight, with rainfall amounts possibly adding up to 1″ to as much as 2″+. That rain should exit the region by Sunday afternoon, followed by lingering clouds. Looking toward the work week, we can expect some sunshine, scattered clouds, and near normal readings in the 50′s and 60′s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with occasional moderate to heavy showers. High: 54°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with moderate to heavy rain overnight. Low: 43°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Light to moderate showers, winding down by afternoon. High: 60°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

