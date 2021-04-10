Augustana College hosting virtual play ‘Dragons Love Tacos’

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Augustana College is hitting the stage with a virtual performance of the children’s play “Dragons Love Tacos”, directed by Jackie McCall, on Saturday, April 17.

“We hope our audience members, young and old, will recognize parts from Adam Rubin’s well known children’s book and fall in love with playwright Ernie Nolan’s wacky new additions to the story.” McCall says.

Based on the popular children’s book, the performance will be available virtually for one day only. Tickets can be purchased by going to www.ShowTix4U.com and searching Augustana College. Once you reserve your ticket, you will receive a link to view the performance anytime you would like on April 17th.

Virtual performances are also available at select times to school groups.

For questions, please contact the ticket office at 309-794-7306 or tickets@augustana.edu.

