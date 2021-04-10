Augustana holds first mass vaccination clinic for students and faculty

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., (KWQC) - Augustana college held its first mass vaccination clinic for students and staff on Saturday, April 10. Five hundred people were able to get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine through a partnership with Community Health Care. The school says getting students and faculty vaccinated helps move toward normalcy.

“I think our students were ready to do their part and get the vaccine. We have been on campus all year from August until now and our students have done a great job coexisting with COVID and I think our students know this is the last step to possibly returning to normal at some point. Our students know this is a great thing they can do to do their part,” says Kirby Stockwell, Public Relations and Social Media Specialist at Augustana.

Augustana will hold more vaccine clinics as doses become available.

