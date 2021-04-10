Davenport Fire Department joins “Sound the Alarm” campaign

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department is joining the Quad Cities American Red Cross in this year’s “Sound the Alarm” campaign event.

It runs from April 8 through May 8. The American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign helps save lives by installing free smoke alarms in homes that do not have them, and by educating people about home fire safety. This is the third year of the fire department partnering in the program.

The fire department will meet with residents by appointment to install a working smoke alarm and share fire safety information. Importance of smoke alarms and early detection is a top priority for the Davenport Fire Department to provide all residents in the Davenport community.

The Davenport Fire Department want to ensure that smoke alarms are installed in all homes in the City of Davenport. In order to obtain a free smoke alarm, one must meet the following criteria:

1. Live in the City of Davenport. 2. Be willing to let the DFD install the smoke alarm. 3. Must be an owner occupied property (not a rental property).

For more information, please contact Public Education Officer Lt. Zach Soliz at (563) 326-7907 or request an alarm online.

