Genesis sees higher hospitalization rates in younger patients

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Medical Centers have reported a recent rise in hospitalizations for patients 49-years-old and younger. In a release, Genesis reported that fewer older patients required hospitalization for COVID-19 illness in both February and March as COVID-19 vaccines have become more widely available.

“We are seeing more admissions in younger age groups and some of these patients are sicker,’' said Kurt Andersen, M.D., Senior VP of Physician Operations and Chief Medical Officer at Genesis Health System. “What we are experiencing is that the vaccine is effective and safe but you must be vaccinated.”

Genesis hospitalization stats for younger patients

Officials with Genesis said in all of 2020, seven patients in the 0-19 age group were hospitalized in Genesis hospitals for COVID-19. In the first three months of 2021, there were already six hospitalizations in the same age group.

Genesis is also seeing a similar trend in the 20-29 age group. In all of 2020, the total hospitalized was 26. In the first three months of 2021, there were already 12.

“Now that everyone 16 and older has access, they need to be vaccinated. Vaccination can reduce COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death,” Anderson said.

Covid-related hospitalizations of patients aged 60+ in Genesis Medical Centers:

As the availability of vaccines widened in January, COVID-19 related hospitalizations in older age groups decreased significantly in the two following months.

January: 165

February: 39 (76% decrease from January)

March: 44

“The vaccine became available to those 65 and older initially and to people with conditions placing them at high risk. A month later, as the same people became fully vaccinated, we saw the steep decline in hospitalizations for patients 60 and older,’' said Andersen. “We are hopeful people will continue to support vaccination efforts. The vaccines we have available are proving the clinical trial results were accurate about effectiveness and safety...We continue to encourage everyone to be vaccinated for themselves and for everyone around them.”

Appointments for the Genesis Mass Vaccination clinic in Davenport can be found through the MyGenesis patient portal.

