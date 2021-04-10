Henderson County to host walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic

GLADSTONE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Henderson County Health Department is hosting a walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic. The clinic will be on Wednesday, April 21st, 8-11 a.m., and is located at the health department, 208 W Elm St, Gladstone, IL.

Officials said no appointments will be taken and registration forms can be found on their website and on Facebook. A photo ID and Medicare, Medicaid, or insurance card are required for residency, but the vaccine is at no cost.

You’re asked to complete this form and bring it along with a photo ID and insurance card.

