Iowa State Patrol officer killed in Grundy County incident, including officer-involved shooting

FILE-The patch of the logo for the Iowa State Patrol on the shoulder of a deputy. Photo date:...
FILE-The patch of the logo for the Iowa State Patrol on the shoulder of a deputy. Photo date: Monday July 11, 2005 in Des Moines, Iowa.(STEVE POPE | AP Photo/Steve Pope)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Grundy County are investigating following a standoff on Friday night into Saturday morning which led to the death of a state trooper.

The Iowa State Patrol, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, and Hardin County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the incident which resulted in an officer-involved shooting, according to Grundy County Sheriff Kirk Dolleslager. The Iowa Department of Public Safety later confirmed that a trooper for the Iowa State Patrol was killed in the standoff.

According to The Grundy Register newspaper, law enforcement organizations were present at a standoff in the city on Friday evening, lasting into early Saturday morning.

Investigators are working with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

More information will be released during a press conference in Grundy Center at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to officials. Representatives from the Iowa Department of Public Safety and Iowa DCI will provide updates.

