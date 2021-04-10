Moline High School investigating football hazing video

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is working with Moline High School, as they investigate an apparent hazing incident. Multiple TV6 viewers brought the video to our attention saying they believe it is racially motivated.

An 11-second video that is circulating on social media shows a Black football player being pressured into a locker with bananas hanging in it. You can then hear another student point and yell “get in the chair or I’ll break your knees,” at which point the football player sits inside the locker and appears to be uncomfortable. In the Facebook post, viewers say it happened in a Moline locker room.

TV6 reached out to Moline Schools who say the district administrators were not aware of the video until Friday night and are “looking into the incident with the high school administration.”

An investigation into the incident will be conducted by the school.

The Moline Police Department says if you have any information about this incident call (309)-524-2140 (Investigations Division) or call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309)-762-9500.

TV6 is not showing the video due to there being a minor involved.

