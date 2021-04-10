Multiple roads closed, accidents due to heavy rain

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are urging residents to take it slow when they’re driving, as Moline officials say there have been at least seven motor vehicle crashes today.

They say the crashes were caused by water buildup near the 7th Avenue overpass.

Davenport Police say water is spewing out of manholes on River Drive, causing some flooding on the street.

Carbon Cliff officials say North 1st Avenue near the village park & pond is also closed due to minor flooding.

