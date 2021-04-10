Advertisement

Multiple roads closed, accidents due to heavy rain

(Moline PD/KWQC)
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are urging residents to take it slow when they’re driving, as Moline officials say there have been at least seven motor vehicle crashes today.

They say the crashes were caused by water buildup near the 7th Avenue overpass.

Davenport Police say water is spewing out of manholes on River Drive, causing some flooding on the street.

Carbon Cliff officials say North 1st Avenue near the village park & pond is also closed due to minor flooding.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District on Tuesday announced they are...
Moline High School and Police investigating racial incident surrounding football players
The new combine is being built exclusively at Deere Harvester Works in East Moline
Deere unveils new combine built exclusively in the Quad Cities
One person has died following an accident early Friday morning in Davenport. Police say they...
Police respond to fatal accident after man is hit by semi
Have you seen me: TV6 Investigates looks into disappearance of David McAllister
Have you seen me: TV6 Investigates looks into disappearance of David McAllister
Officer involved shooting in Rock Island on April 1st
Investigation continues into Rock Island officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Niabi Zoo opens for the season
Niabi Zoo opens for the season
Augustana holds first mass vaccination clinic
Augustana holds first mass vaccination clinic for students and faculty
Augustana holds first mass vaccination clinic
Augustana holds first mass vaccination clinic
School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District on Tuesday announced they are...
Moline High School and Police investigating racial incident surrounding football players