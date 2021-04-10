Overnight rain

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Rain has been falling through the day, and by the early afternoon Burlington and Moline recorded over 1.50″ of rainfall. There will be more through the evening and overnight. A Wind Advisory is in effect through midnight mainly from the Quad Cities south because winds will near 20-30 mph.

Wind Advisory from Noon until Midnight (KWQC)

By the late morning eastern counties will have a chance to see lingering showers. Some areas could pick up another 1″ to near 2″ by Sunday morning. More clearing is expected in western counties tomorrow afternoon, and that will result in slightly warmer temperatures. Winds will not calm down until tomorrow evening. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 Sunday and into next week.

TONIGHT: Pockets of heavy rain possible. Low: 44°. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers winding down into the afternoon, breezy. High: 57°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

