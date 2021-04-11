Drying further overnight

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- After 2″ to 4″ fell over the past 36 hours, things are finally starting to quiet down. There will be heavier cloud cover through the evening, and the chance for a light shower mainly east. For Monday there will be partly sunny skies and the north will have the chance for an isolated sprinkle.

Rainfall Totals As Of Sunday Morning (KWQC)

Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 50s. The afternoon will be breezy with winds near 15 mph and gusts near 30 mph possible. Patchy frost is possible Tuesday night as temperatures fall to the low 30s. Most of the week will be dry and highs will reach the 50s most afternoons. Rain chances are back by Friday and into Saturday.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing. Low: 43°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 59°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 38°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

