Flood Warnings from heavy rain Saturday 4-10-2021

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Heavy rain has brought the risk of flooding for several rivers as of Saturday night. When encountering flooded roads, turn around, don’t drown!

WAPSIPINICON RIVER

This flood warning is for Sunday afternoon to Tuesday evening. By Sunday afternoon the river will rise above flood stage, and crest early Monday.

IMPACTS

At 11.5″, moderate flood stage, water affects homes along old U.S. Highway 61.

ROCK RIVER

Late Sunday a flood warning will be in effect for the Rock River as it will reach minor flood stage.

IMPACTS

At 12.0 feet water affects residences near the 27th Street bridge. Water will be over portions of 60th St south of Green Valley Sports Complex. At 12.5 feet, water affects some residences in the lower Friendship Farm area. 56th St along the north side of the river is under water.

GREEN RIVER

Green River is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning.

IMPACTS

At 14.5 feet, water affects some roads around south Colona. At 15.5 feet water affects Illinois Highway 84 north of U.S. Highway 6 in the Colona area.

SPOON RIVER

The flood warning for the Spoon River will be in effect until early Wednesday. With flood stage at 15.0 feet and the river is forecasted to rise to 17.5 feet, minor flooding is expected. This will crest early Monday afternoon.

IMPACTS

Agricultural land near the river will see minor flooding.

LA MOINE RIVER

As of Saturday night the La Moine River was just shy of reaching flood stage and will crest at 23.5 feet Monday.

IMPACTS

At 20.0 feet, water affects the lowest portions of Lambert Road and affects Lamar Road close to 100 feet north of the intersection with County Road 26. At 22.5 feet, water affects lower roads around Birmingham.

