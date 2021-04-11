Advertisement

Inmate charged in Iowa prison deaths had threatened before

The Anamosa State Penitentiary.(KCRG File)
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa inmate charged with fatally beating two prison employees with a hammer had threatened to assault staff at another prison a year earlier using a different maintenance tool. Disciplinary records show Michael Dutcher testified that he picked up a mop wringer and threatened to use it as a weapon to attack correctional officers at the state prison in Oakdale. Dutcher’s threat came during an outburst in which a judge said he engaged in “very dangerous actions” that included charging into several officers on a stairway. Dutcher and inmate Thomas Woodard are charged with murder in the March 23 slayings of Anamosa State Penitentiary nurse Lorena Schulte and correctional officer Robert McFarland, during a failed escape attempt.

