Man’s body found in Des Moines River near park on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man’s body was found Saturday in the Des Moines River near a park in Des Moines.

Spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said a fisherman and a cyclist riding on a riverside trail both spotted the body near Riverview Park on Saturday afternoon and called police. A Polk County medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of the man’s death and identify him.

Parizek said investigators believe the body may be a man who jumped into the river at Prospect Park on March 17 after fleeing police. Officials searched unsuccessfully for that man’s body. Investigators are looking into the potential connection with that earlier incident.

