Maquoketa community remembers Breasia Terrell

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - The community continues to mourn 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. Maquoketa held a memorial on Saturday for Terrell. Organizer Denise Bunyon says she’s from Maquoketa but Davenport is like their second home. Bunyon says she had been following Breasia’s case since day one.

Bunyon says, “I wish I could help find her and bring her home safe. We would be sitting in our living room watching the news, her picture would pop up. We have prayed for her daily, we will continue to pray and give our support. It’s heartbreaking that this happened to an innocent little girl. Why? There’s so many unanswered questions. It hit close to home and we also fish about two to three miles from where she was found. When I heard the news of human remains found in Clinton county and they contacted Scott county I just had this unexplainable feeling... I anxiously waited for confirmation. About a few days later I was having breakfast with my husband at the Welton truck stop. There was a few people in there talking about that they thought it was Breasia but wasn’t confirmed. They had known or knew someone that knew the fisherman that found the body. I cringed and I pushed my breakfast away, I couldn’t finish. Then it came across breaking news where Chief Paul Sikorski announced that it was confirmed it was Breasia. Broke our heart. I was at work, my mouth dropped and I was at a loss for words. I just can’t believe this. I was hoping and praying for the best this whole time. I have an Aunt that lives in DeWitt. We have three children at home 15, 9 and 5. Our 9 year old girl will be 10 on June 1st, same age as Breasia was. My son once was missing, within about 15 hours of the Maquoketa police searching and tips from friends he was found. So I can’t even begin to imagine the pain. My heart just aches and to know that she was right there off highway 61 this whole time in a pond is just devasting. A place that we pass by at least four or five times a week on the way to Davenport. This is a tragedy and I just wanted to do something in her memory and send our love from Maquoketa to support the family. This is heartbreaking. God moved me to do something for Princess Breasia. I have two princesses and a prince at home and I just can’t imagine.....I can’t even imagine.”

Bunyon says she wanted to turn their small town purple for Breasia: “Maquoketa is a smaller community, for the most part we all just try to help each other. This just hit a lot of people, it’s definitely a ripple effect. It takes a village to raise a child and I want to be sure that this doesn’t happen again to any child. I need for the family of Breasia to know we are here for them during a time like this, it is important to give our support.”

