Advertisement

Moline’s Butterworth dog park temporarily closing

The park, located at 15th Street & 8th Avenue, will undergo upgrades to fencing, amenity installing, and established grass.
Officials with the Moline Parks and Recreation Department on Monday announced the mulch can be...
Officials with the Moline Parks and Recreation Department on Monday announced the mulch can be picked up in the parking lots listed below.(KWQC, City of Moline)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill.(KWQC) - The City of Moline’s Parks and Recreation announced that starting Monday, April 19, Butterworth Dog Park will be closed until further notice. The park, located at 15th Street & 8th Avenue, will undergo upgrades to fencing, amenity installing, and established grass.

Greenvalley Dog Park, located at 6009 50th Avenue, is still open for use. The city is reminding dog park attendees to follow the dog park rules.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District on Tuesday announced they are...
Investigation looking into racist video involving Moline High School football players completed
Multiple roads closed, accidents due to heavy rain
The new combine is being built exclusively at Deere Harvester Works in East Moline
Deere unveils new combine built exclusively in the Quad Cities
FILE-The patch of the logo for the Iowa State Patrol on the shoulder of a deputy. Photo date:...
Iowa State Patrol officer killed in Grundy County incident, including officer-involved shooting
About two dozen young adults took to the streets of Rock Island Friday evening, chanting “Black...
Young activists take to Rock Island streets

Latest News

Record maximum daily rainfall for Moline (QC Airport) yesterday.
Your First Alert Forecast
The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is hosting a Free Fresh Produce Drive to support Quad...
Islamic Center of the QC to host free grocery drive Sunday
About two dozen young adults took to the streets of Rock Island Friday evening, chanting “Black...
Young activists take to Rock Island streets
The Islamic Center says giving to others in need is one of their main beliefs.
Islamic Center hosts free food give-away