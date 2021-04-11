Moline’s Butterworth dog park temporarily closing

MOLINE, Ill.(KWQC) - The City of Moline’s Parks and Recreation announced that starting Monday, April 19, Butterworth Dog Park will be closed until further notice. The park, located at 15th Street & 8th Avenue, will undergo upgrades to fencing, amenity installing, and established grass.

Greenvalley Dog Park, located at 6009 50th Avenue, is still open for use. The city is reminding dog park attendees to follow the dog park rules.

