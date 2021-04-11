Advertisement

Overnight rain

Lingering into afternoon for some
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Rain will continue overnight. By the late morning eastern counties will have a chance to see lingering showers. Some areas could pick up another .50″ - .75″ by Sunday morning. More clearing is expected in western counties tomorrow afternoon, and that will result in slightly warmer temperatures. Winds will not calm down until tomorrow evening. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 Sunday and into next week.

TONIGHT: Pockets of heavy rain possible. Low: 44°. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers winding down into the afternoon, breezy. High: 57°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

Windy night
Windy night
Rainy night
A Soggy Saturday Ahead