Rain Continues Through This Morning

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Rain will begin to lighten up a bit this morning as our storm system slowly moves to the northeast. We’ve already had reports of 2″ to 3″ rainfall amounts around the region, and there is plenty of ponding taking place on area roads. Do exercise caution when driving, due to the potential for minor flooding. Look for light to moderate showers winding down by this afternoon, with highs reaching the 50′s to near 60 degrees. We’ll see partial clearing overnight, followed by partly sunny skies and a few showers to start the work week. Highs should reach the 50′s to lower 60′s. The rest of the week looks fairly quiet and uneventful, with scattered clouds, sunshine and dry conditions through Thursday. Rain chances return Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will remain in the 50′s to low 60′s through the period.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with periods of moderate to heavy rain winding down by early afternoon. High: 57°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy this evening, then partial clearing overnight. Low: 40°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A slight chance for showers. High: 59°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.