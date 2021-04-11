Advertisement

Two teenagers dead, two others injured following car accident in Lee County

Apr. 11, 2021
AMBOY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says two teenagers have died after an accident on Robbins Road Saturday afternoon.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies, Amboy Fire, and Sublette Fire responded to the scene just south of Amboy Road.  Officials say four occupants were identified in the accident, two of them transported to a local hospital, including the 19-year-old driver. Two 14-year-old passengers were pronounced dead at the scene due to their injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

