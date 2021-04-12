Advertisement

Boaters asked to avoid area of Rock River due to high levels

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - City officials in Rock Island are recommending boaters avoid the Rock River west of Ben Williamson Park. This is due to the Rock River’s levels.

View river levels in the Quad Cities area

“The boat barrier buoys are currently not in place as a result of the high river level thus making the Steel Dam hard to see,” officials said in a release. “The high river level combined with the strong current makes this area extremely dangerous.”

City officials ask that you avoid the area “at all cost.”

Rock River at Moline
Rock River near Joslin
Rock River at Como

“Once the river level drops below 9.5 feet, the City of Rock Island will install the boat barrier buoys,” officials said. “As always, use caution when boating during high river conditions.”

Posted by City of Rock Island Government on Monday, April 12, 2021

