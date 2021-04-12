Community Health Care opens new care wing in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Federal funds have enabled Community Healthcare Clinic, Inc. to open a specialized care wing at their clinic in Moline. CHC received $150,000 from the federal government’s Expanding Capacity for Coronavirus Testing program for the $400,000 renovation of their “sick wing”.

“Without those funds, the technology and enhancements to reduce exposure risks would not have been possible,” said Tom Bowman, the CEO of Community Health Care Inc. “We knew, last spring, that we needed a better option that would allow us to see patients indoors, but also provide safety and mitigation, from exposure. This project here in Moline is kind of a culmination of those efforts and planning to develop an indoor space that will allow us to serve these patients, both now and into the future.”

Bowman said their goal is to not overwhelm hospital systems and maintain access to primary care services. The roughly 3,500 square foot space has a separate entrance, three exam rooms, air purification devices, and a separate HVAC system.

“The air doesn’t intermix with the rest of the building, creating a barrier from exposure to other areas of the building,” Bowman said.

“It won’t just serve the patients well and the staff well for this pandemic, but if you look at contagious viruses, that we don’t even know about today. This will...the CHC is well suited to be ready for that as well,” said Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos. “The part that Tom mentioned about the airflow, you’re going to hear those stories in building, after building, after building, after building around not just Rock Island County, but all of the counties in the state of Illinois. In the state of Iowa. Everywhere in this nation.”

After conducting almost 11,000 COVID tests and giving more than 14,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines, CHC said this new wing is an investment for the future.

“This place will serve us well into the future. Whether it’s for other infectious diseases that we come into contact with, or just for convenient access for our patients who are sick with a cold or flu or anything else,” Bowman said.

CHC said the clinic space will eventually function as an express care after the pandemic and continue to serve acutely ill patients.

