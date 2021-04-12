Davenport Junior Theatre Summer Camps

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

For Quad Cities children that love to get out to sing and dance, the last year or so of an extended stay-at-home period has been tough. But Davenport Junior Theatre is definitely going to provide these kids with some in-person options this summer! There will be COVID mitigations in place, such as smaller class sizes, but the important thing is that camps ARE HAPPENING. And the time is NOW to consider your options and get the kids signed up.

During this segment, Daniel Sheridan, Performing Arts Supervisor, provides an overview of what’s being offered and all the safety measures that will be followed.

Davenport Junior Theatre’s website Annie Wittenmyer Complex,/ 2822 Eastern Avenue / Davenport, Iowa 52803 | (563) 888-2227

Saturdays a great day to daydream, and today we are daydreaming of Summer Camp! We had so much fun during our Spring... Posted by Davenport Junior Theatre on Saturday, April 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.