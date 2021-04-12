Advertisement

Drier And Cooler Conditions This Week

No Rain Expected For The Immediate Future
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- After a washout weekend (with 2″ to 3″ rainfall totals across the region), we’ll get a chance to dry out and enjoy some sunshine. Area rivers and streams will also get  to recede after that large amount of rain. Look for early afternoon clouds, followed by mostly sunny skies, with highs in the 50′s to near 60 degrees. We’ll see clear and cold conditions through the overnight, with lows in the 30′s. Patchy areas of frost may be possible into early Tuesday morning. The rest of the week should be on the quiet side, with a mix of clouds and sunshine through Friday.

TODAY:   Early afternoon clouds, then mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High:  59°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and cold. Patchy frost possible. Low: 35°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:  Patchy frost, then cool sunshine.  High: 55°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

