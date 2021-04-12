Drier and cooler this week

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- We are about to enter a dry pattern in the QCA which is great news after the soaker of a weekend that brough 2″-3″ of rainfall to the area. Areas streams and rivers are still swollen this morning, but thankfully with no rain on the way should gradually recede in the upcoming days. Don’t expect much of a warm up this week. Highs today will run in the 50s with gusty west winds. Despite having sunshine for the first half of the week we will be running cooler than normal with most days in the mid 50s. We will have to watch out for some patchy frost, especially south of I-80, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Only a minor chance for rain returns late Friday night, but it’s looking like a significant amount.

TODAY: Becoming sunny. High: 59º. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds and patchy frost. Low: 45°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 55º.

