Identities released in fatal crash Friday

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of those involved in a fatal car accident Friday on Route 136 in rural Fulton.

Officials say 71-year-old Stephen E. Higdon was driving with his 70-year-old wife Catherine S. Higdon in the passenger’s seat.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sheriff John Booker says the Higdon’s lived in Morrison Illinois, Stephen Higdon serving as a minister in Fairfield, Iowa for several years. Sheriff Booker is asking for the public’s thoughts and prayers.

