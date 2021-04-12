Advertisement

Identities released in fatal crash Friday

(WJHG/WECP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of those involved in a fatal car accident Friday on Route 136 in rural Fulton.

Officials say 71-year-old Stephen E. Higdon was driving with his 70-year-old wife Catherine S. Higdon in the passenger’s seat.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sheriff John Booker says the Higdon’s lived in Morrison Illinois, Stephen Higdon serving as a minister in Fairfield, Iowa for several years. Sheriff Booker is asking for the public’s thoughts and prayers.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District on Tuesday announced they are...
Investigation looking into racist video involving Moline High School football players completed
Multiple roads closed, accidents due to heavy rain
The new combine is being built exclusively at Deere Harvester Works in East Moline
Deere unveils new combine built exclusively in the Quad Cities
School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District on Tuesday announced they are...
Community reacts to ’disturbing racist scene‘ with Moline HS Football team
FILE-The patch of the logo for the Iowa State Patrol on the shoulder of a deputy. Photo date:...
Iowa State Patrol officer killed in Grundy County incident, including officer-involved shooting

Latest News

The Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Inmate charged in Iowa prison deaths had threatened before
Three men have been arrested in Bettendorf after multiple vehicles and homes were damaged. City...
Toddler out of medical coma after Chicago road rage shooting
Rock Falls mayoral election separated by one vote
The Rock Falls, Ill. mayoral election is separated by one vote.
Rock Falls mayoral election separated by one vote