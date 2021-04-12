Advertisement

Illinois reports 2,400+ new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths Monday

COVID-19 in Illinois
COVID-19 in Illinois(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Monday reported 2,433 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,282,205 cases - a rate of 10,064 cases per 100,000 people - and 21,523 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 1,998 people statewide were reportedly in the hospital with the virus. Of those, 418 were in the intensive care unit and 177 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests was 4.4%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 4.9%.

IDPH also reported that 7,243,383 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide, and 2,890,492 people, 22.69% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,188 doses; 64,772 doses were reportedly administered Sunday.

IDPH said the Illinois National Guard had administered more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines at state-supported vaccination sites around the state.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two teenagers dead, two others injured following car accident in Lee County
School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District on Tuesday announced they are...
Community reacts to ’disturbing racist scene‘ with Moline HS Football team
Identities released in fatal crash Friday
Makers of Bug Soother selling the business
Makers of Bug Soother selling business, starting women’s transitional living center
School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District on Tuesday announced they are...
Investigation looking into racist video involving Moline High School football players completed

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
City officials in Rock Island are recommending boaters avoid the Rock River west of Ben...
Boaters asked to avoid area of Rock River due to high levels
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa reports 146 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths over 24 hours
City officials in Galesburg announced Monday Ameren will be closing the railroad underpass on...
Railroad underpass to be closed in Galesburg for utility pole replacement