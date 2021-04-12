Illinois reports 2,400+ new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Monday reported 2,433 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,282,205 cases - a rate of 10,064 cases per 100,000 people - and 21,523 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 1,998 people statewide were reportedly in the hospital with the virus. Of those, 418 were in the intensive care unit and 177 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests was 4.4%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 4.9%.

IDPH also reported that 7,243,383 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide, and 2,890,492 people, 22.69% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,188 doses; 64,772 doses were reportedly administered Sunday.

IDPH said the Illinois National Guard had administered more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines at state-supported vaccination sites around the state.

