Iowa reports 146 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths over 24 hours
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 146 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
Since the pandemic began, 357,039 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,857 people have died. The 14-day and seven-day positivity rate was 4.9%.
As of 10:30 a.m. Monday:
- Individuals tested: 1,666,612 (4,586,459 total tests)
- Individuals recovered: 337,968
- Cases per 100,000: 11,316
- Individuals hospitalized: 220, eight more than reported Sunday
- Individuals in the intensive care unit: 55, one more than reported Sunday
- Individuals admitted over the last 24 hours: 30, nine less than reported Sunday
- Individuals on a ventilator: 21
As of Sunday afternoon, 1,796,152 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Iowans across the state. More than 1.12 million Iowans, 35.55% of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose, and 742,985 Iowans, 23.55% of the population, were fully vaccinated.
