Iowa reports 146 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 146 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 357,039 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,857 people have died. The 14-day and seven-day positivity rate was 4.9%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday:

Individuals tested: 1,666,612 (4,586,459 total tests)

Individuals recovered: 337,968

Cases per 100,000: 11,316

Individuals hospitalized: 220, eight more than reported Sunday

Individuals in the intensive care unit: 55, one more than reported Sunday

Individuals admitted over the last 24 hours: 30, nine less than reported Sunday

Individuals on a ventilator: 21

As of Sunday afternoon, 1,796,152 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Iowans across the state. More than 1.12 million Iowans, 35.55% of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose, and 742,985 Iowans, 23.55% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

