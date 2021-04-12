Advertisement

Minnesota police shoot, kill man after traffic stop incident

Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN CENTER, MInn. (AP) — The family of a 20-year-old Minnesota man told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing the vehicle several blocks away. The family of Daunte Wright said he was later pronounced dead. Officials from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the agency was on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon. The Star-Tribune reported that paramedics arrived to the scene at 1:48 p.m. and found one person dead. According to EMS audio, a police officer was also transported to the hospital after sustaining injuries.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District on Tuesday announced they are...
Investigation looking into racist video involving Moline High School football players completed
Multiple roads closed, accidents due to heavy rain
The new combine is being built exclusively at Deere Harvester Works in East Moline
Deere unveils new combine built exclusively in the Quad Cities
FILE
Two teenagers dead, two others injured following car accident in Lee County
School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District on Tuesday announced they are...
Community reacts to ’disturbing racist scene‘ with Moline HS Football team

Latest News

QCA virtually gathers for annual Yom HaShoah event
QCA virtually gathers for annual Yom HaShoah event
Identities released in fatal crash Friday
The Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Inmate charged in Iowa prison deaths had threatened before
Three men have been arrested in Bettendorf after multiple vehicles and homes were damaged. City...
Toddler out of medical coma after Chicago road rage shooting