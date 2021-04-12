Advertisement

More sun Monday

Mild this week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- After 2″ to 4″ fell over the past 36 hours, things are finally starting to quiet down. There will be heavier cloud cover east while clouds shift overnight. For Monday there will be partly sunny skies.

Rainfall Totals As Of Sunday Morning
Rainfall Totals As Of Sunday Morning(KWQC)

Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 50s. The afternoon will be breezy with winds near 15 mph and gusts near 30 mph possible. Patchy frost is possible Tuesday night as temperatures fall to the low 30s. Most of the week will be dry and highs will reach the 50s most afternoons. Rain chances are back by Friday and into Saturday.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing. Low: 43°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 59°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 38°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

