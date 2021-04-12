Advertisement

Niabi Zoo Opens for 2021 Season

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) -

Niabi Zoo’s Joel Vanderbush, Curator of Conservation & Education, joins QCL to celebrate the open of Niabi Zoo during the upcoming weekend. Members of the zoo can visit on Saturday, April 10, while the general public is welcome to reserve a time starting on Sunday, April 11.

Visiting Niabi is FREE for a limited period of time as the zoo begins the season and there are many COVID restrictions in place. Please watch the video or visit the facility’s website (or FACEBOOK PAGE) to learn more. There are many photos of animals shared during the segment---including the brand new animal additions: the while rhino!

Niabi Zoo website.

Spring Showers bring May and April flowers....even though it's raining for our first open day...you can come IN to Biodiversity Hall to visit some of our sweet animal family. Image courtesy of Leanne P

Posted by Niabi Zoo on Saturday, April 10, 2021

