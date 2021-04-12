Advertisement

Police search for missing teen out of Quincy, Illinois

Police need help from the public locating a missing teenager. Police in Quincy say they are...
Police need help from the public locating a missing teenager. Police in Quincy say they are looking for 14-year-old Kaylyn Greving.(kwqc, quincy police dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (KWQC) - Police need help from the public locating a missing teenager.

Police in Quincy say they are looking for 14-year-old Kaylyn Greving.

Kaylyn is 5′6 and weighs 145 pounds, she has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information about the location of Greving, please contact the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470.

The Quincy Police Department needs your assistance locating 14 year old Kaylyn Greving. She is 5'6", 145 lbs., has brown...

Posted by Quincy Police Department on Sunday, April 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two teenagers dead, two others injured following car accident in Lee County
School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District on Tuesday announced they are...
Community reacts to ’disturbing racist scene‘ with Moline HS Football team
Identities released in fatal crash Friday
Makers of Bug Soother selling the business
Makers of Bug Soother selling business, starting women’s transitional living center
School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District on Tuesday announced they are...
Investigation looking into racist video involving Moline High School football players completed

Latest News

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa reports 146 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths over 24 hours
City officials in Galesburg announced Monday Ameren will be closing the railroad underpass on...
Railroad underpass to be closed in Galesburg for utility pole replacement
Two teens have died and two others are injured following a crash that happened in Lee County...
School officials ‘deeply saddened’ following fatal crash in Amboy
Cooler this week
Drier and cooler this week