Police search for missing teen out of Quincy, Illinois

QUINCY, Ill. (KWQC) - Police need help from the public locating a missing teenager.

Police in Quincy say they are looking for 14-year-old Kaylyn Greving.

Kaylyn is 5′6 and weighs 145 pounds, she has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information about the location of Greving, please contact the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470.

