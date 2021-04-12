Advertisement

Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother

Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Police believe an infant has been fatally shot by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy got a hold of a gun inside a Houston apartment.

Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge says the infant was shot in his abdomen Friday morning.

Several adults who were inside the apartment drove the 8-month-old boy to a hospital, where he died.

Baimbridge called the shooting a “tragic event.” She says investigators and prosecutors are still determining if any charges will be filed in the case.

