QCA virtually gathers for annual Yom HaShoah event

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - When Temple Emmanuel hosts their annual Yom HaShoah event, hundreds of people pack the Davenport Temple to listen to firsthand accounts of the Holocaust, share works of art, and learn lessons on how to prevent something like the Holocaust from ever happening again.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year’s Yom HaShoah was moved to be entirely online. Although one organizer sees the move to go online with some upside.

“What’s remarkable, I think, about the technology is that we’ll probably have perhaps more participants or younger participants,” Holocaust Education Committee Chair Marrietta Castle said.

For Temple Emmanuel Rabbi Linda Bertenthal, this year’s Yom HaShoah comes with more personal importance, after the Temple was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti in December.

“It was important as we were talking about hatred today to mention the vandalism that occurred against Temple Emmanuel last December,” Bertenthal said, “One of the many things we’ve learned from the Holocaust is that evil words if unchecked graduate to evil deeds and evil deeds unchecked graduate to murderous deeds.”

Yom HaShoah also serves as a reminder to support those who are marginalized, especially with the recent spike nationwide of hate crimes against Asian-Americans.

“The readiness of all of us to step up and support whenever anyone is a victim of any kind of hate, that’s really important these days,” Bertenthal said “We’re seeing all kinds of anti-Asian acts of hatred throughout the nation and it’s horrifying and the responsibility falls on all of us.”

This year’s keynote speaker at the QC Yom HaShoah, Ida Paluch, will also be speaking in a public lecture on Monday, April 12 at Augustana College and over Zoom at 7 P.M. You can find more information about her and the event here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.