Railroad underpass to be closed in Galesburg for utility pole replacement

City officials in Galesburg announced Monday Ameren will be closing the railroad underpass on Losey Street. This will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13 pending weather.(ap newsroom)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - City officials in Galesburg announced Monday Ameren will be closing the railroad underpass on Losey Street. This will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13 pending weather.

Officials say it will be on Losey Street at Lincoln Street and will go until 3 p.m. for utility pole replacement.

A detour will be in place for the closure.

Posted by City of Galesburg, IL Government on Monday, April 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

