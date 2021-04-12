Railroad underpass to be closed in Galesburg for utility pole replacement

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - City officials in Galesburg announced Monday Ameren will be closing the railroad underpass on Losey Street. This will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13 pending weather.

Officials say it will be on Losey Street at Lincoln Street and will go until 3 p.m. for utility pole replacement.

A detour will be in place for the closure.

