Rock Island County reports 70+ new cases since Friday

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County health officials on Monday announced 71 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days.

The 71 new cases bring the county’s total to 13,814 and there are currently 22 patients in the hospital due to the virus.

The new cases are:

· 2 women in their 60s

· 6 women in their 50s

· 3 women in their 40s

· 10 women in their 30s

· 14 women in their 20s

· 4 women in their teens

· 5 girls in their teens

· 2 girls younger than 13

· 4 men in their 50s

· 3 men in their 40s

· 4 men in their 30s

· 8 men in their 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 2 boys in their teens

· 3 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Getting vaccinated as soon as you can

· Staying home as much as possible and especially when you are sick

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

· Watching your distance. Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently

