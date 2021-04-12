School officials ‘deeply saddened’ following fatal crash in Amboy

LEE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two teens have died and two others are injured following a crash that happened in Lee County over the weekend.

On Sunday school officials posted to Facebook releasing statements following their deaths.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I share news of the death of an 8th grade student at Reagan Middle School and a freshman student at Dixon High School as a result of a car accident on Saturday,” officials with Dixon Public Schools #170 said in a Facebook post. “We are deeply saddened by this loss and extend our heartfelt condolences to their families.”

Officials with the Amboy Community Unit School District #272 also released a statement on Sunday.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of those Dixon students and our support for the Amboy student,” Amboy school officials said in the post. “There will be counselors available at Amboy High School Monday for any students and staff. Please feel free to contact our counselors if you need help.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies, Amboy Fire, and Sublette Fire responded to the scene just south of Amboy Road.

Officials say four people were identified in the accident, two of them were taken to a local hospital, including the 19-year-old driver.

Two 14-year-old passengers were pronounced dead at the scene due to their injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I share news of the death of an 8th grade student at Reagan Middle... Posted by Dixon Public Schools #170 on Sunday, April 11, 2021

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of a car accident one of our students was involved in where two Dixon... Posted by Amboy Community Unit School District #272 on Sunday, April 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.