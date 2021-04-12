Advertisement

The Power of 100+ Women

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

There is a new initiative in the QCA and the goal could make a major impact on those that need it most. Organizers Nahrea Salzbrenner & Abby Repp join Morgan on QCL to talk about their desire to start a local chapter of The Power of 100+ Women.

The general idea is that each woman is willing to give $100 per quarter ($400 per year) which collectively becomes $10,000 over a year (if there are 100 women joined together) which can be gifted to a deserving cause, charity, or person of need. The choice of the gift is voted upon by the group. There are chapters of 100+ women all over the country. This is not a new idea, but would be new to the Quad Cities. Watch the segment to learn more.

An introductory event was held on Sunday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bettendorf Life Fitness Center.

Here is the group’s FACEBOOK group page. https://www.facebook.com/groups/2805956233047978

