Advertisement

WIU holds Quad Cities community town hall meeting

(kwqc, WIU QC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Western Illinois University’s new president is holding a virtual town hall meeting and is inviting Quad City residents to participate. WIU President Guiyou Huang will share his vision, priorities, and answer questions about how WIU will work with the communities it serves. WIU is based in Macomb, but has had a presence in the Quad Cities for decades. Since 2012, the WIU campus has been located on the Moline riverfront.

The meeting will be held via Zoom and will allow participants to send question during the event. Participants will not have access to microphones. The virtual town hall meeting will be held Monday, April 19 from 5 - 6 p.m. To participate, you must register by 4:30 p.m. on April 16. Anyone interested in attending should register using the jotform link at: https://form.jotform.com/210354457042145

While the forum will allow community members to send questions, participants are encouraged to submit questions ahead of time using this link:

form.jotform.com

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two teenagers dead, two others injured following car accident in Lee County
Identities released in fatal crash Friday
School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District on Tuesday announced they are...
Community reacts to ’disturbing racist scene‘ with Moline HS Football team
Police need help from the public locating a missing teenager. Police in Quincy say they are...
Police search for missing teen out of Quincy, Illinois
Makers of Bug Soother selling the business
Makers of Bug Soother selling business, starting women’s transitional living center

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
John Deere Classic launches this year’s Bridies for Charity
COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois reports 2,400+ new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths Monday
City officials in Rock Island are recommending boaters avoid the Rock River west of Ben...
Boaters asked to avoid area of Rock River due to high levels