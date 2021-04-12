WIU holds Quad Cities community town hall meeting

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Western Illinois University’s new president is holding a virtual town hall meeting and is inviting Quad City residents to participate. WIU President Guiyou Huang will share his vision, priorities, and answer questions about how WIU will work with the communities it serves. WIU is based in Macomb, but has had a presence in the Quad Cities for decades. Since 2012, the WIU campus has been located on the Moline riverfront.

The meeting will be held via Zoom and will allow participants to send question during the event. Participants will not have access to microphones. The virtual town hall meeting will be held Monday, April 19 from 5 - 6 p.m. To participate, you must register by 4:30 p.m. on April 16. Anyone interested in attending should register using the jotform link at: https://form.jotform.com/210354457042145

While the forum will allow community members to send questions, participants are encouraged to submit questions ahead of time using this link:

form.jotform.com

