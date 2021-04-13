Augustana College Hosting Virtual Play “Dragons Love Tacos”

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Augustana College is hitting the stage with a virtual performance of the children’s play “Dragons Love Tacos”, directed by Jackie McCall, on Saturday, April 17. McCall is the PSL guest (along with two of the stars--actors Titus Jilderda and A.J. Perez ) to talk about the fun behind-the-scenes of the production. This dance-filled romp is equal parts silly and sensational; all the ingredients you need to whip up a fantastic time for the whole family.

Based on the popular children’s book, the performance will be available virtually for one day only. Tickets can be purchased by going to www.ShowTix4U.com and searching Augustana College. Once you reserve your ticket, you will receive a link to view the performance anytime you would like on April 17th. Virtual performances are also available at select times to school groups.

For questions, please contact the ticket office at 309-794-7306 or tickets@augustana.edu.

