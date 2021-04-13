Advertisement

Casey's Now Has Cheesy Breadsticks

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 12, 2021
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Everybody knows Casey’s has some delicious pizza. How ‘bout a side order of Made-from-Scratch Cheesy Breadsticks?!? Joining PSL to talk about the new company product is Chef Farrohk to highlight and demonstrate the preparation of the delicious new menu item at the convenience store chain. Casey’s was even kind enough to have some breadsticks delivered to the station so the staff could sample a few before the show. YUM!

The convenience store chain has teamed up with comedian Joel McHale to promote the new food choice – cheesy breadsticks – and they’re telling some, uh, “Gouda” jokes along the way. McHale, known for his roles in “Community” and “The Soup,” and as host of a bonus episode about the “Tiger King” series, partnered with Casey’s to promote the new item as a “cheesy dad” himself.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Casey’s and their cheesy breadsticks because I love cheese and I love cheese,” McHale said in a news release. “Also, I love cheese.” As Casey’s puts it, “TRUST US, THEY’RE CHEESY”. Do they mean both the food and McHale?!?

Cheesy Breadsticks are the latest addition to Casey’s menu, so make your next meal the easiest and cheesiest one yet by adding them to your order!

Try yours today for only $3.99 for an 8-stick order during April and May. Your choice of marinara or cheese (+$0.50) dipping sauce.

YOU COULD WIN CHEESY BREADSTICKS FOR A YEAR (enter here)

