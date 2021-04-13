Descubre with Montse: the impact of a high schooler’s racist video on social media

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

From TV6 News, it’s Descubre with Montse, I’m Montse Ricossa. Descubre means “to discover” and I’m here to help you discover more about different and diverse topics in the United States. Welcome to Descubre with Montse’s 14th episode: the impact of a high schooler’s racist video on social media.

Today is Monday, April 12th. On Friday, an 11-second video was shared on Facebook, showing a Black football player being pressured into a locker, with bananas hanging in it. You can then hear another student point and yell “get in the chair or I’ll break your knees,” at which point the football player sits inside the locker and appears to be uncomfortable.

This happened inside Moline High School’s locker room, and the video has been shared nearly 2,000 times within just a few days. Moline, Illinois’ Police Department called the video “shocking” depicting a “disturbing racist scene.”

The school district says that behavior has no place in their learning community, and they are working with law enforcement and the school district’s internal investigation. They go on to say quote - student safety and a welcoming environment remain the top priority for all Moline-Coal Valley Schools… the vile behavior depicted in the video does not represent our core values and has no place in our learning community. Clearly, we have work to do.”

Moline’s police chief says the boys are teammates and friends, regardless, the incident is disturbing, and a teaching moment that we can all do better and treat people better.

We are choosing not to show the video, due to there being minors involved. While the video circulates social media, it has brought up a lot of concern from parents and community members, demanding action be taken.

Today, we hear from Tracy Singleton, founder of Well Suited which is a mentorship program for African-American boys. She’ll explain the impact this has not only on the football player but the community as a whole.

Montse Ricossa:

This video of the high schooler has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook. First, have you seen the video?

Tracy Singleton:

I have seen the video.

Montse Ricossa:

What was your reaction when you saw it?

Tracy Singleton:

At first, I wasn’t sure exactly what I was looking at. But it kept coming in my inbox, people kept inboxing me, saying they can’t believe this happened. We just got in from dinner so I wasn’t quite focused, you know? I started watching and immediately I was hurt. I was hurt that this young Black boy. Just like felt like- you could see it in his face. I don’t know who he is. I don’t know his family. And I know the look because I’ve seen it in my own son’s eyes. So I just felt so bad for him. Then after that was anger, that this could happen right here. And so blatantly. Like it was okay that the students that were filming this, that was okay, you know, and that’s a concern for me as well.

Montse Ricossa:

When you talk about that look that you recognized immediately in him and in your son, what is that look?

Tracy Singleton:

That look is a look of hurt. And then going along, because it was easier to do that than to stand up for yourself. A feeling of helplessness and a why me? Why?

Montse Ricossa:

The school and the police department are working together to identify these kids and the police to say that they were teammates and they might have been friends. But it’s still an appalling incident, especially knowing that this isn’t just a stranger who is being racist and doing this against this kid it was a colleague, a friend of his. How does that change this situation at all do you think?

Tracy Singleton:

Regardless of whether this was a friend, a teammate, a neighbor, whatever: wrong is wrong at the end of the day. Living in a community like the Quad Cities where there is, you know, the percentage of Black people that the population for Black people is fairly low. You get into situations where you kind of just have to go with the flow, you know? And it’s not always right, it’s not always easy. I remember someone... I had a boss tell me to my face about an incident. ‘Well, it’s not always about race.’ No, it most definitely is and if you had to say that, then you already knew what it was. But at the same time I was told, ‘Well, Tracy, you got to play the game.’ No! We shouldn’t. We should just be able to just be and be who we are and not have added stress on dealing with racist people. And at the end of the day, you can say ‘oh they were just kids. Oh, this was just, you know, they were just playing around.’ It was racist. It was racist. And it was, I would go so far as to say a hate crime.

Montse Ricossa:

That was a discussion in our newsroom. There was a lot of uncertainty over what to call this video if it was hazing if it was a hate crime, racially motivated, racist. What would you describe it as? Is there much of a difference between racially motivated and racist?

Tracy Singleton:

Yes. Because racist is a behavior. It is a characteristic, it is part of who you are. You don’t just be racist for one incident, and then ‘I’m not racist anymore.’ No, it doesn’t work like that you don’t get that card to be like ‘oh no it was just an incident.’ No, if you did it, you’re racist. It was not hazing. I mean I have a daughter who’s in a sorority that went through hazing. It had nothing to do with singling her out as an individual based on her race and having racist props as part of this hazing incident and then being threatened. And at the same time people are videotaping this and laughing about it. No, that that wasn’t a racist incident that wasn’t a racially charged incident because you don’t get to be racist for just one time. You are who you are at the end of the day. And the thing is with these boys- I’m going to assume that they were all boys because it was the football team. At the end of the day, you didn’t see anything wrong with this. You didn’t feel like there were going to be any repercussions because this was, it’s going to be on the internet, you know? At this at the same time, Black boys? They don’t get that second chance, they don’t get a chance to sweep things under the rug, they don’t get a chance to be able to say ‘Oh, he’s just a kid.’ It doesn’t happen like that. They get records, and then those records follow them. And I feel personally that the same thing needs to happen [to them]. I know that there’s always occurred. But we’ve seen this happening, especially after George Floyd. Things that were happening on high school and collegiate levels. “Well, this could ruin their chances, this could ruin their chances to get into college.” So, you knew that when you [did it]! I’m sorry and I’m getting upset about it because that’s where that white privilege thing comes in, where you feel you can do whatever you want to do and not suffer any consequences behind it. And that’s not fair. This student, this young man? He didn’t deserve what he got. And there needs to be consequences for it.

Montse Ricossa:

What kind of consequence, would you want to see? Because a lot of people have been saying the kids need to be either suspended or expelled or kicked off the football team, scholarship taken away. What do you think would be the just reaction?

Tracy Singleton:

All of that and an acknowledgment. And just as public as you were to put that video up: an apology video. But we already know that’s not gonna happen. We already know because they’re minors. And I get all that. But if nothing is done, then they don’t see where they were wrong. And this needs to be a teaching moment if nothing else. I understand criminally there’s probably not going to be any charges. So now it’s up to our school district and our community to say: this was wrong. And become a teaching moment for our community. They’re going to release the statements, we already know that. They’re going to release their statements that say, ‘we’re going to work more on diversity, equity, and inclusion. We are committed to change.’ But the damage is already done. So now take this moment as an opportunity to not just show him, but to show a community who says that they want to be more welcoming and inclusive, a school district who says, ‘all students should feel safe.’ This is your chance to put actions behind your words.

Montse Ricossa:

Yes, the school, as you said, put out the press release and they said, this doesn’t represent our core values has no place in our learning community, clearly we have work to do. What is the school’s responsibility and this or what would you want them to teach their kids? Because sometimes just having a presenter come up, we’ll go right over their heads as teenagers.

Tracy Singleton:

What I noticed also in this video even though it was very short. It wasn’t what was said, it was what wasn’t said. There was no one sticking up for that, for him to say, ‘Hey, man, that that’s not right. Don’t do that. This isn’t right.’ There was no administration around to monitor and say, ‘no. This isn’t what we’re going to do.’ So I feel like, words are just words. That there has to be action behind the words. That every teacher in that school needs to stand up and say, ‘this was wrong.’ The principal of that school needs to stand up and say, ‘this was wrong.’ That coach- he shouldn’t want those particular boys on his team representing Moline High School anyway because of their actions. He has a responsibility as a coach to stand up and say, ‘this was wrong.’ That’s what they do. It’s the actions behind the statement that are going to matter most.

Montse Ricossa:

Not to say that the boy should have been the one to bring it to the school’s attention, but is there any way that you think that it wouldn’t have happened? That the boy would have spoken up? Or is there too much pressure to be quiet and just go along with the racist behaviors?

Tracy Singleton:

To play the game. It’s once again when you look at our community, and the way it’s structured: it’s a lot harder to speak up for yourself and feel like you’re being heard, to feel like faculty has your back. To feel like something is going to change. Too often, we see things that they don’t change. They are just the same. There’ll be a statement and then things are just going back to the way they were. Especially as a young adult! You know, I have a hard time doing it as an adult! So especially as a young adult, a teenager. There was a study done, I believe by Harvard that said that Bllack students experienced eight instances of racism daily. At some point in time that has to start affecting your mental health, your education, and then on top of that if you feel like you have a community, a school, a team who don’t appreciate you for who you are? That makes it even more difficult. So as a community, the African American community/Black community, we’re resilient. We’re survivors. We’ve had to be. All these years. We deal with things that weren’t our fault. So we’re going to survive. That’s not the question. The question is why do we have to? Why can’t we just be? That’s the question. So, once again, I feel this is a great opportunity for a teaching moment. Not just at Moline, but for our entire community because this is something that, once again, the reason why we have the conversations that we have are because it’s so easy to be like, ‘oh, you know, that’s Minneapolis. That’s in Atlanta, that’s in Chicago. No, that’s right here in the Quad Cities. I just read an article not too long ago about the YMCA, it wasn’t until the late 60s that they started allowing Black people to swim in the pool. You couldn’t swim in the pool at the Y if you were Black. Then they started one day a week, we’ll just say Mondays. If you were Black, you could go swim at the Y. And when I read that article, I got to thinking, that’s the ‘60s. People who thought that was okay, they’re still here, they’re still alive! So it’s learned behavior. So I always say, nothing changes if nothing changes. This can’t be swept under the rug. Those kids cannot not be held accountable for what they did. Moline has to make the statement with action behind it to show to the greater Quad Cities, that this is not what happens here in the Quad Cities, or be who you are and say that’s what it is.

Montse Ricossa:

A lot of the parents like we’ve seen, we’ve gotten hundreds of comments under these posts that we’re making. They’re saying that it’s the parent’s responsibility. Do you believe it’s the parents that should have taught the children it’s wrong, it’s part of the community that needs to do this? Who is to blame if there is blame on this?

Tracy Singleton:

It’s a combination. I believe people show you who they are, you just have to believe when they show you who they are. When you go back generations and generations. You know my dad, my dad he’ll be 77. He’s from Memphis, Tennessee, he’s from the South, grew up in the South. And at 77, he said as a child, he was always told to address white people as sir and ma’am. And he said ‘I didn’t understand why, I just knew that that’s what I was supposed to do.’ So think about the white person who feels that a Black person needs to address them as sir and ma’am, the 77-year-old white man. Then that’s been passed down and passed down. At some point in time, we have to evolve as a community. So yes I believe that, obviously, the parents are the first teacher. I hope that we get to a point in our country where things like this don’t happen. But I don’t have much hope for it, because these are teenagers. This is our future. Because if this is how they’re acting now, and there are no consequences for their action? They’re going to keep acting like this is okay.

Montse Ricossa:

In the newsroom and this happened last night, there was the idea brought up that maybe these kids didn’t know that the banana peels were racist. Do you think that that is the case?

Tracy Singleton:

They knew. They knew. It’s 2021 now. There have been enough instances just like this that have gotten viral that are on the news. So they knew exactly what they were doing. They don’t get a pass for me, I don’t care how young you are, how naive you are. You thought this was a joke? No. And even if he was okay with it, I’m not okay with it. And there are hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people who are not okay with it. And this is, whether they realize it or not, this is going viral. And I got a call from Chicago about what’s going on in Moline? So it’s going viral. And it’s shedding a light on our community that we, and when I say we I mean everyone that worked so hard for the Quad Cities: from the chamber to nonprofits to Visit Quad Cities to all these organizations and businesses Downtown Davenport partnership, Rock Island Renaissance... we work so hard to try to make our community great. So everyone should be upset about this and everyone, not just the NAACP, not just Well Suited, not just the Empowerment Network. Everyone should be demanding that something happen.

Montse Ricossa:

Would you mind explaining the historical context behind the bananas and why that is such a negative thing for your community?

Tracy Singleton:

I mean it’s, it’s the whole monkey reference and the ape reference and the gorilla reference and you go back in time to the Blackface and the depictions of how Africans look like monkeys. That it’s okay to say that. It’s not, it’s not. It’s bigger than that video. It’s so much bigger than that. Because he is part of our community as a whole. Once again, yes the African American community, we’re very upset about this. But the whole community should be upset about this. I’ve read the comments, of stories and for the most part, people are upset about it. So that’s why I said this is an opportunity for a teaching moment here in our community on how we react when we see on video a Black child being humiliated by people who say they’re his friends.

Montse Ricossa:

Is there anything you would want that Black football player to know if he watches this or if he, if we write something on this, what you would want him to know?

Tracy Singleton:

That he is so worthy and so valued as a person. To not let this incident… it’s going to be hard to overcome this incident. But to not let this shape who he is as a person. It’s not about him. It’s about them at the end of the day and who they are as people, not who he is as a person. With Well Suited, which is a mentoring program for young African-American boys, I get asked all the time ‘why is this just for African American boys?’ This is why. This is why. They need to be surrounded by people who look like them, who love them who appreciate them and who will let them know ‘it’s okay to be you.’ Because that’s not the message that they always receive in their day-to-day lives being in environments where they might be the only person of color in a room or on a team. At the end of the day, they need to know that they matter.

Montse Ricossa:

That video going all over social media - that plays a different role in this kind of racist attack because it’s not just happening that one time in the locker room. Now hundreds if not thousands of people have seen this young boy, you know, be humiliated, unfortunately. How his social media and, you know, having a cell phone and video on everything, changing how we have these apps?

Tracy Singleton:

I think it hurts and it helps, I think it’s a double-edged sword because every time that video is being shared, he’s being victimized over and over and over again. And so, I think from that aspect it’s not helping him. But we don’t know what else could have happened or what else has happened in there that just wasn’t caught on video. Everything happens for a reason. I think we see with the George Floyd trial, we are seeing how important the video was because you can go in there and saying anything. But that video is going to show everything. So they can go in and say ‘oh he agreed to this, he was part of it!’ But we saw the look on his face and we saw the humiliation, we saw the hurt, we saw the pain. And then we saw the point where he said, ‘Okay, I’m just going to go ahead and go along with this.’

Montse Ricossa:

Thank you so much for your time. I know this is a difficult topic. But I think your perspective will help others understand if they haven’t already.

Tracy Singleton:

Right. Oh, I hope so.

Montse Ricossa:

The Moline Police Department says they concluded their investigation the day after the video was shared, and was then reviewed by the State’s Attorney. Because juveniles are involved, the office cannot share any information regarding the investigation. The school may have its own investigation into a different set of school rules that may have been violated.

I’m your host, Montse Ricossa.

Hasta la próxima, until next time!

