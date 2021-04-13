Dine Out for Education
Support schools & restaurants on April 22
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Ami Wells, Davenport Schools Foundation, is the guest on PSL to inform viewers of an opportunity to join teachers and students in supporting the Innovative Grants Program in Davenport Community Schools. It’s Dine Out for Education on Thursday, April 22nd at participating restaurants in the QCA. Each will donate a percentage of sales to the Davenport Schools Foundation. Watch the segment to learn more.
Participating eateries include:
- The Diner 421 W River Dr - Davenport
- Happy Joes 201 W 50th St -
- Davenport Famous Daves 1110 E Kimberly Rd -
- Davenport Pizza Ranch 880 Lincoln Rd - Bettendorf
- Chick-fil-A 2945 E 53rd St - Davenport
- Vans Pizza & Grill 3333 N Harrison St - Davenport
- Jennie’s Boxcar 545 12th Avenue - East Moline
- Happy Joes 1616 W Locust St - Davenport
- Village Corner Deli 1030 Mound St - Davenport
- Brew 1104 Jersey Ridge Rd - Davenport
- Cafe Express 1507 E Locust St - Davenport
- Nothing Bundt Cake 3020 E 53rd St - Davenport
- Me and Billy 200 W 3rd St - Davenport
- Baked 1113 Mound St - Davenport
- Azteca 4811 Brady St - Davenport
- Aroma Coffee Shop at the Green Thumbers 3030 Brady St - Davenport
