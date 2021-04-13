DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Ami Wells, Davenport Schools Foundation, is the guest on PSL to inform viewers of an opportunity to join teachers and students in supporting the Innovative Grants Program in Davenport Community Schools. It’s Dine Out for Education on Thursday, April 22nd at participating restaurants in the QCA. Each will donate a percentage of sales to the Davenport Schools Foundation. Watch the segment to learn more.

Participating eateries include:

The Diner 421 W River Dr - Davenport

Happy Joes 201 W 50th St -

Davenport Famous Daves 1110 E Kimberly Rd -

Davenport Pizza Ranch 880 Lincoln Rd - Bettendorf

Chick-fil-A 2945 E 53rd St - Davenport

Vans Pizza & Grill 3333 N Harrison St - Davenport

Jennie’s Boxcar 545 12th Avenue - East Moline

Happy Joes 1616 W Locust St - Davenport

Village Corner Deli 1030 Mound St - Davenport

Brew 1104 Jersey Ridge Rd - Davenport

Cafe Express 1507 E Locust St - Davenport

Nothing Bundt Cake 3020 E 53rd St - Davenport

Me and Billy 200 W 3rd St - Davenport

Baked 1113 Mound St - Davenport

Azteca 4811 Brady St - Davenport

Aroma Coffee Shop at the Green Thumbers 3030 Brady St - Davenport

