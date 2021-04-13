FACT CHECK: Facebook post claims local hospitals are out of ICU beds

(KWQC) - A circulating Facebook post claimed that UnityPoint and Genesis Hospitals are both out of ICU beds.

TV6 reached out to local hospitals to check and discovered this is not true.

In a statement UnityPoint Health - Trinity said they have ICU beds available to care for COVID-19 and other patients.

“At this time, UnityPoint Health – Trinity has ICU beds available for the care of COVID-19 patients and others,” officials tell TV6. “We are experiencing a rise in total ICU admissions since late March and we will continue to monitor the situation in accordance with our surge plans, if the need arises. We would like to ask the community to continue practicing mitigation strategies like social distancing, wearing a mask, and getting the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available.”

Genesis also still has ICU beds available saying current numbers are far lower than those in November.

“Genesis Medical Centers have experienced a recent increase in hospitalizations related to COVID-19,” officials told TV6. “The Inpatient COVID-related census has doubled in the past month. However, the numbers are still far lower than the wave experienced in November. We are challenged from time to time, as all hospitals in the region are, with ICU bed availability. Genesis continues to encourage everyone to get vaccinated. It is everyone’s turn now to be vaccinated to protect their own health and the health of those who they are in contact with. Our best message is get vaccinated, wear a mask, avoid large indoor gatherings and wash your hands.”

