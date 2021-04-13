Advertisement

Funeral Services Scheduled For Sergeant Jim Smith

Iowa State Patrol Sergeant killed in line of duty
Funeral services are set for Friday for Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith
Published: Apr. 12, 2021
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith, a 27-year-veteran of the Patrol, was shot and killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, while attempting to arrest a suspect in Grundy Center.

Family members say Smith’s visitation will be Thursday, April 15, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Reiff Family Center Funeral Home in Independence, Iowa.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 16, at Independence High School at 10 a.m. 

Masks will be required at both events.

