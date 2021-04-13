Funeral Services Scheduled For Sergeant Jim Smith

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith, a 27-year-veteran of the Patrol, was shot and killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, while attempting to arrest a suspect in Grundy Center.

Family members say Smith’s visitation will be Thursday, April 15, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Reiff Family Center Funeral Home in Independence, Iowa.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 16, at Independence High School at 10 a.m.

Masks will be required at both events.

