Illinois prisons resume in-person visits for inmates

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Illinois Department of Corrections is resuming in-person visitation at its correctional facilities.

The move will allow inmates the opportunity to see their loved ones for the first time in more than a year. With most people in IDOC custody now vaccinated, the Department’s Office of Health Services and Operations Unit worked closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health to develop a plan for resuming in-person visits.

The first Illinois prison to allow visitors is the East Moline Correctional Center. Visits there resumed Monday. Visitation at other state facilities will resume in the next few weeks.

Visitation Start Dates

Monday: East Moline Correctional Center

April 19: Graham, Taylorville, Jacksonville, Dixon, Centralia, and Stateville Correctional Centers; Stateville Northern Reception Center; Fox Valley, Crossroads and North Lawndale ATCs; Elgin Treatment Center

April 26: Pinckneyville, Sheridan, Big Muddy River, Pontiac, Shawnee, Vienna, Hill, Lawrence, Illinois River, Robinson, and Vandalia Correctional Centers; Joliet Treatment Center; Peoria ATC; Kewanee and Murphysboro Life Skills Re-Entry Centers

May 3: Southwestern Illinois, Decatur, Logan, Lincoln, Western Illinois, Danville, and Menard Correctional Centers

“Maintaining family connection is a vital component of an incarcerated person’s mental and emotional well-being,” said IDOC Acting Director Rob Jeffreys. “Because of the aggressive measures the Department has taken to mitigate COVID-19 within our facilities, IDOC is one of the few correctional systems in the nation now reopening to visitors.”

The IDOC has put some measure in place to keep inmates and visitors safe. Everyone who enters an IDOC correctional facility is symptom screened, temperature checked and provided a surgical mask. Plexi-glass barriers have been installed on visiting tables, which are spaced apart to allow for proper social distancing. Visiting rooms and restrooms are deep cleaned between visits. IDOC is utilizing an online system to schedule visits and limit the number of visitors permitted at one time.

